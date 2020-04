Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian received an onslaught of backlash after she joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 6 that quarantining at her $27 million mansion “is like being in jail.” She added, “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.” Twitter users were quick to call out DeGeneres for her joke, pointing out that inmates at overcrowded prisons are susceptible to COVID-19.