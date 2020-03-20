Evangeline Lilly

Fans slammed the Vanderpump Rules star after she revealed that she had no plans to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Any of my friends working from home this week should come join me for a Palm Springs quarantine!” she tweeted on March 14. “I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear. Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

The reality star later explained that she made light of the situation because she didn’t understand the severity of the pandemic at the time. ” For those who expressed concern or viewed my remarks as insensitive, I had just returned from a work trip and wasn’t fully updated on the pandemic,” she wrote. “I now understand the severity of our current predicament. Please stay safe, and wash your damn hands!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.