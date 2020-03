Evangeline Lilly

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram on March 16 in response to a user who questioned why she was still taking her children to extracurricular activities. “I am also immune-compromised at the moment,” the actress responded to one Instagram user. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”