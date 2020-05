Jack Osbourne

The Portal to Hell host raised eyebrows with a crude joke about the origins of the novel coronavirus. “Here’s the thing, I’m not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That’s not how this is going,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get back at my dad.” While he intended it as a simple joke about Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic 1982 bat bite, many found the comment to be insensitive to the realities of the crisis.