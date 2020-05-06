Kevin Spacey

The House of Cards alum compared people losing their jobs amid the pandemic to himself losing work opportunities due to his multiple sexual assault allegations in a March video interview.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry, were all gone in just a matter of hours,” Spacey said in a video message for the Bits and Pretzels Virtual Founders Breakfast. “I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience. But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.”