Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star faced intense backlash for her remarks about an extended period of social distancing due to the coronavirus.

“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry,” she said during a live Q&A via Instagram on March 16. “It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it … yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?”

One day later she apologized saying in a video posted via her Instagram Story, “Hey guys, I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”