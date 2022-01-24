Christy Carlson Romano and Brendan Rooney

The former Even Stevens star walked down the aisle to marry Rooney on New Year’s Eve 2013, at the Fairmont Banff Springs in Alberta, Canada. Guests at the ceremony chowed down on tuna and avocado tartar, filet of beef tenderloin and grilled prawns, chicken, tomato soup and grilled cheese dunkers. Later, white chocolate cake with raspberry filling was served as dessert. Romano’s sister Jennifer Bayles served as maid-of-honor, and the groom’s brother Ryan Umphrey was his best man.