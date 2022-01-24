Jacob Underwood and Chandler Bay

The O-Town band member married his longtime love nearly four years after he proposed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pair said “I do” in front of their daughter, Everest, and friends and family during a San Diego ceremony on December 31, 2021.

“It has been the craziest last few months with the holidays, Jakes work schedule, one thing after the other,” Bay wrote via Instagram the following month. “I feel like we have been burning both ends of the candle for way too long! Getting married on New Years Eve felt like the best grand finale 🤣 I can’t help but laugh at the things that went unexpectedly on our big night but definitely makes for a great story.”