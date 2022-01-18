Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck

The Parks and Recreation alum married artist Ben Shattuck, with whom she shares daughter Ida, on December 31, 2021. Slate revealed that their living room wedding included just family and a few friends.

“We were planning on a [wedding] that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it’s just our parents and siblings. We each invited six friends,” Slate told Marie Claire in January 2022. “I actually like it. I like it better. I didn’t realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little.”