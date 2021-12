Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and the Black Crowes singer closed out the first year of the new millennium by tying the knot in a shamanistic ceremony on New Year’s Eve 2000, but ultimately wound up splitting: They finalized their divorce in October 2007. The former lovebirds share son Ryder. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.