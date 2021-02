Ashton Kutcher

Though he starred in 2010’s Valentine’s Day, Kutcher doesn’t view the holiday fondly. “I hate Valentine’s Day. I can’t stand it. I think that every day should be a day of romance. I think you should celebrate love 364 days out of the year. Then, on Valentine’s Day, you should get to tell whoever you hate that you cannot stand them. There would be one day of hating, and 364 days of love,” he told Parade magazine in February 2010.