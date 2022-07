Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood

The Pretty Little Liars alum was briefly linked to Underwood in July 2020, two months after he split from season 23 winner Cassie Randolph. The former NFL player publicly came out as gay in April 2021 and Hale was one of the many stars who supported him. “I’m really, really happy for you @coltonunderwood,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “You deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are.”