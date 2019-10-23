Ellen DeGeneres

The daytime talk show host defended the couple in a Twitter post in August 2019. “Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she wrote.

DeGeneres offered another statement of support during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019. “Seriously, they are so amazing,” she said at the time. “They’re the cutest couple, and so down-to-earth. I just, I hate it. I see them get attacked, and it’s just not fair. They’re just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”