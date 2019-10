Pink

The pop star called the public scrunity of Meghan “out of control” in a Twitter post in August 2019. “I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”