Craig Melvin

The Today show host became emotional on air after hearing a story about an elementary school librarian in Lincoln, Nebraska, helping children amid the pandemic. “As someone who gets to see his kids’ teachers on Zoom, the story’s so moving this morning because the kids miss their teachers so much right now, and teachers miss their kids just as much,” he said. “For us who have small kids and you’re seeing this every day, it’s just, it’s hard, man. It’s hard. So little things like that, just thanks to all the teachers out there who are going the extra mile.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.