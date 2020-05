Jimmy Fallon

The late-night talk show host performed a song dedicated to teachers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 5. “Teachers should make a billion dollars and get more vacation time,” Fallon sang as he played the guitar. “They spend their days wranglin’ all our crazy kids. When they go out, they should get free bottomless wine. At the bank, they should just throw money at them. And at Chipotle, they should always get free guac!”