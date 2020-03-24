Aaron Tveit

The Grease Live! star took to Instagram on March 23 to announce his positive diagnosis. He had been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down 11 days prior. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote. “One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. … I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon.”