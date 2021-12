Alyssa Milano

The Who’s the Boss alum shared on August 5 that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies despite testing negative for the illness twice in March. “I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers,” Milano wrote via Instagram. “I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life.”