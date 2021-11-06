Top 5

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seyfried revealed that she couldn’t celebrate her first Oscar nomination the way she planned after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I turned my phone off the night before because I was like, ‘If anyone’s going to tell me I got an Academy Award nomination or didn’t, I want it to be my mother,’” the Jennifer’s Body star shared about the nomination for her supporting role in Mank. “But I was also sleeping in because I had a tough case of COVID.”

Seyfried, who got vaccinated two days before testing positive, admitted that dealing with the virus was “one of the worst moments of my life.”

“It’s great to have both, apparently. Hybrid immunity,” she joked.

