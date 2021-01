Angela Kinsey

After telling her Instagram followers on December 24 that her stepsons, Cade and Jack, had tested positive for COVID-19, the Office alum, her husband, Joshua Snyder, and their daughter, Isabel, were also diagnosed with the virus. “I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it,” Kinsey wrote via Instagram on December 29.