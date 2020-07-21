Health Update

Anna Camp Says She Had COVID-19 for 3 Weeks After Not Wearing a Mask Once
Anna Camp

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed on July 21 via Instagram that she had been sick with the coronavirus for three weeks earlier in the year after failing to wear a face covering one time. “I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask,” she explained. “It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives.” Camp noted that she has since tested negative, but is still suffering from lingering side effects.

