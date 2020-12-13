Ashanti

The singer revealed on December 12 that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus hours before her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole was set to take place. “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it out!!!” The webcast series later announced in an Instagram post that the event had been postponed and rescheduled for January 9, 2021.