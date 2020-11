Ben Platt

The Dear Evan Hansen star revealed via Twitter on November 15 that he contracted COVID-19 in March. “It was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. Thankfully made a full recovery. So many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be,” the Tony winner wrote. As fans sent him their well-wishes, Platt reassured them that he was feeling healthy. “I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s keep distancing and masking!” he tweeted.