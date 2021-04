Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch opened up in April 2021 about his fear that he was “patient zero” in bringing the coronavirus to the United States. The actor explained that while shooting a film in South Africa he became “terribly ill with what he believes now was COVID-19.”

“I was incredibly ill, to the point that when all this COVID stuff suddenly broke in the new year, I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, was I actually patient zero?’” Cumberbatch revealed.