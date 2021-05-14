Bill Maher

HBO announced that Real Time With Bill Maher won’t be taping an episode of the show following the host testing positive for COVID-19.

“Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine,” the network wrote in a statement in May 2021. “Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Maher thanked his fans that same day for their outpouring of support and reflected on missing his first episode in almost 30 years.

“Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!” he wrote via Twitter. “Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”