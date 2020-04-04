Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Brooke Baldwin attends 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 17, 2017 in New York City.  Shutterstock
Brooke Baldwin

The CNN anchor shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on April 3 after experiencing symptoms one day earlier. “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post. “Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy … no underlying conditions … Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon.”

