Brooke Baldwin

The CNN anchor shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on April 3 after experiencing symptoms one day earlier. “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post. “Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy … no underlying conditions … Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon.”