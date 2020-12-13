Carrie Ann Inaba

The Talk cohost missed the December 10 episode of the talk show after testing positive for COVID-19. After her fellow costars announced her positive diagnosis, she confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself.” She asked everyone to “stay vigilant” amid the holidays, noting that despite strict protocols at work “it still found its way to me.” Inaba also noted that she has a “fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains” as a result of the illness.