Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Catt Sadler

The TV personality announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

“I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over,” the former E! News anchor shared via Instagram in July 2021. “Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated. I was caring for someone who contracted Covid (although at the time we thought it was just the flu) – so I did come into close contact with the virus, but I wore a mask, and again I’m fully vaccinated. I assumed I would be fine. Well I’m not.”

Sadler added that her symptoms include a fever, headache and “serious congestion.”