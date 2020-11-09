Charlie Hunnam

The Sons of Anarchy alum revealed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on November 6 that he’d tested positive for coronavirus “earlier this year.” He explained that his case “wasn’t particularly acute” but he lost his sense of taste and smell “for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue.” Hunnam said he knew something “wasn’t quite right” when he was grinding coffee beans in the morning “and realized I couldn’t smell at all.” His girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, couldn’t taste the coffee either. Since it was early in the pandemic, loss of taste hadn’t been revealed as a COVID symptom, so the British star thought he and his girlfriend were “simultaneously having a stroke.” During his interview, the Jungleland star said he was feeling sick, with a fever, dry cough and fatigue and was concerned “it could be COVID” again. He added that he hadn’t left the house “in six months” apart from taking his new cat to the vet. The feline was also diagnosed with coronavirus.