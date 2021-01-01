Chloe Bennet

The Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star revealed on December 31 that she tested positive for the virus after waking up with a high fever on Christmas morning. “It’s been a rough week to say the least,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, noting that “multiple members of [her] family are also infected.” Bennet told fans that she “always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions” but still got sick, adding, “If it can happen to me it can happen to you.”