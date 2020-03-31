Chris Cuomo

The CNN anchor confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis on March 31, making him the third CNN employee to test positive for the virus. “In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated day by day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” he wrote via Instagram and Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had [a] fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope that I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo]. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

The broadcast journalist added, “I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all best this by being smart and tough and united!”

Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, tweeted out a supportive message amid the diagnosis news. “This virus is the great equalizer. Stay strong little brother,” the politician wrote at the time. “You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you.”