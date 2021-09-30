Cody Rigsby

The season 30 Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed in September 2021 that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in one year — just days after his professional partner, Cheryl Burke, announced she contracted the virus.

“To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days,” he captioned an Instagram video at the time, noting his symptoms are “mild” thanks to getting vaccinated. “I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”