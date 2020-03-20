Colton Underwood

The former Bachelor revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on March 20. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week,” he said at the time. “My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results.”

Underwood also gave his followers insight into how he’s feeling. “It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly,” he said. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”