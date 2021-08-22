Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is 'Very, Very Sick' After Positive COVID Test

Corey Taylor

The Slipknot musician canceled his upcoming appearance at the “Astronomicon” convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I wish I had better news,” he shared via a video posted on the event’s official Facebook page. “I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay.”

In the video, Taylor acknowledged that he’s vaccinated and “not worried.” He added, “I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”