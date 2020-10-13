Cristiano Ronaldo

On October 13, the Portuguese Soccer Federation confirmed that the pro athlete is “doing well, without symptoms and in isolation” after testing positive for the novel disease. Ronaldo, who was set to take the field against Sweden the following day, was released from the team’s training facility out of an abundance of caution. “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result,” the federation said in a statement.