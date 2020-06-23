D.L. Hughley

The comedian announced on June 20 that he tested positive for COVID-19 one day after he collapsed on stage during a stand-up show in Nashville, Tennessee. “I was what they call asymptomatic,” he explained in a video posted via Twitter. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness.”