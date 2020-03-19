Daniel Dae Kim

The Lost alum revealed on March 19 that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in March after arriving home to Hawaii from filming in New York City. The South Korea native announced that he is on the mend one week after being tested and putting himself under self-quarantine. “I actually started feeling better the day after. Today, even though I’m not a hundred percent, I’m pretty close,” Kim said in an Instagram video. “I was sick, I still am. Thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life or death.”