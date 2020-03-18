Daniele Rugani

The Juventus F.C. defender was confirmed to have coronavirus on March 11. His diagnosis resulted in several others who had been in contact with him, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to enter self-quarantine.

Days later, Rugani gave an update on his condition to Juventus TV. “I’m fine, I’ve been pretty good. I haven’t had the symptoms you read about in the news,” he explained. “I was lucky despite it being a good hit, because I was the first in our environment to get it. I hope it will serve to raise awareness.”

