Debra Messing

The Will and Grace alum shared a selfie from bed to announce her COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of New Year’s Eve 2021. “I’m COVID POSITIVE,” she wrote via Instagram. “Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake. So for the next 10 days – while in quarantine- I will beautify … Or maybe I’ll sleep … What should I watch?”