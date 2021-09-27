Devin Booker

“Honestly, y’all, I’m feeling straight. The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it,” Booker said on Twitch in September 2021. “I’m about a week in. I’mma be back in no time, no time. … Having no smell, no taste it makes your day dry. It makes your day grey. It makes it grey, for real.”

He went on to add, “I’m not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not, but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that’s saying that. Educate yourself.”