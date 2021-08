Drake

The rapper didn’t reveal when he was diagnosed with coronavirus, but his struggle with the illness affected his hair growth. When a fan commented via Instagram they were “stressed” over the hairstyle in August 2021, Drake explained that he was dealing with a COVID-19 side effect.

“I had Covid that s–t grew in weird I had to start again,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper replied with a laughing emoji. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”