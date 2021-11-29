Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor shared an Instagram video with his fans on September 2 and revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, all tested positive for COVID-19. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he said in the 11-minute video. “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”