Ed Sheeran ‘Sadly’ Tests Positive for COVID-19, Is Self-Isolating

Ed Sheeran

The “Bad Habits” crooner confirmed the news via Instagram in October 2021, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

The England native added, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

Sheeran’s positive test came one day after it was announced that he was set to be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s November 5 episode, though no further plans have been made.