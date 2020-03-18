Fernando Gaviria

The Colombian cyclist had been in the hospital for two weeks before confirming the status of his health on March 12. He contracted the virus from the 2020 UAE Tour race in the United Arab Emirates in February.

“Hello everyone, there are many rumors circulating in regard to my state of health, but I’m fine,” he said in a video post. “I’ve been here, undergoing regular tests, which have returned positive for the coronavirus, but I’m feeling fine. Thank you to my team and to everyone at the hospital who looked after me to perfection.”

Gaviria added, “I’m here to avoid infecting other people, and to avoid this continuing to spread in the way it currently is. This is to assure everyone that everything is going well, and let’s hope it’s all resolved soon.”

Fellow cyclist Dmitry Strakhov also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 11.