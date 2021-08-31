Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, Delays KISS Concerts

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

Although both were vaccinated, the KISS bandmates tested positive for COVID-19 in succession and experienced mild symptoms in August 2021. Stanley tweeted on August 30 that he recovered, writing, “My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass.”

The next day, Simmons tested positive, forcing KISS to postpone at least four concerts while the band quarantines.

“While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the band said in a statement. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.”