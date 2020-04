George Stephanopoulos

“I actually feel great,” the Good Morning America anchor said on the ABC show on April 13, nearly two weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth, tested positive. “I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills — any of the classic symptoms you’ve been reading about. … I was taking the test fully expecting it was going to come back negative. But, in fact, it did come back positive.”