Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Gleb Savchenko 'Couldn't Breathe' While Battling COVID-19 Delta Variant
Gleb Savchenko. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Gleb Savchenko

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed in September 2021 that he contracted the Delta variant three months prior after traveling for work. “It was pretty bad. I came back [from the trip] and I felt like crap,” he said on the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “I went [to get tested] and it was negative. I went the second time, it was negative. I was dying. Literally dying. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. It was just bad.”

A third test showed positive COVID-19 results and after spending two weeks at home, Savchenko got vaccinated. “Everybody who’s not vaccinated, go get vaccinated ’cause that sucks. It sucks,” he said.

