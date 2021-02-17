Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner detailed her quiet coronavirus battle via her Goop website in February 2021. “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she wrote on the wellness site. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”