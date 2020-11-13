Hugh Grant

During a virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on November 10, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor revealed that he privately fought the novel virus in February and detailed some of his more “embarrassing” symptoms. “My wife and I had it way back in the winter. We have the antibodies, I’m rather proud of them. So we’re not going to get [again], I don’t think,” Grant said. “It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. … Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest.”