Hugh Jackman

Days after his Music Man costar Sutton Foster tested positive for the virus and missed a preview for their Broadway musical, Jackman revealed that he too had contracted COVID-19. “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid,” the Australian actor wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”